Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $196,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 507 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 1.2 %

INTU stock opened at $408.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.79.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

