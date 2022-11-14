Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $201,000 Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 90.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,403,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 65,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,463,000 after acquiring an additional 517,769 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 1.3 %

SHLS stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

