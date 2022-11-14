Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $202,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of eBay by 105.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,288,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after buying an additional 942,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in eBay by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 904,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $115,112,000 after purchasing an additional 667,181 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $76.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

