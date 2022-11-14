Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $213,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $108.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

