Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $216,000 Stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDUS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fidus Investment by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 195,933 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000.

FDUS stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $493.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.52. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

