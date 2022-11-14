Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RFEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ RFEM opened at $52.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $70.44.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $1.612 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $6.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%.

