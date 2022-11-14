Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,707,000 after buying an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

Insider Activity

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 2.6 %

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $232.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $239.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.38.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.