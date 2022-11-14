Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 506 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,618,000 after buying an additional 1,265,754 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 121.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after buying an additional 756,487 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth about $26,044,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in FOX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,778,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of FOXA opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

