Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 87 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Align Technology by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Align Technology by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Align Technology by 56,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000,000 after purchasing an additional 426,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Align Technology Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of ALGN opened at $218.98 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $698.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.97 and its 200-day moving average is $248.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.