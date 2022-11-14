Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 424 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $107,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 6.1 %

NYSE CFR opened at $145.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day moving average is $131.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.