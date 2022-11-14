Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 48 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $263.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.92 and its 200-day moving average is $304.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

