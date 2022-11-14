Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,728 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 72.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE RY opened at $99.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average is $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

