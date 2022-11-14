PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $51.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

PHM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $44.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.