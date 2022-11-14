Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of RXT opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

About Rackspace Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

