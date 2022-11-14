Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on RXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.30.
Rackspace Technology Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of RXT opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.