Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RXT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.30.
Rackspace Technology Price Performance
RXT opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.