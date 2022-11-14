Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RXT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.30.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

RXT opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $29,433,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.