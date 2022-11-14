Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) PT Raised to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Rain Therapeutics Stock Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ RAIN opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.33. Rain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rain Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,710,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $9,971,387.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,870,985 shares in the company, valued at $16,737,842.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,710,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $9,971,387.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,870,985 shares in the company, valued at $16,737,842.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aaron I. Davis bought 972,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,667,995.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,147,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,518,245.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Rain Therapeutics by 224,900.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Rain Therapeutics by 79.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,741,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rain Therapeutics by 18.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.