Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 9.4 %

RL stock opened at $104.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.91. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Articles

