Raymond James Cuts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$21.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price objective on Dye & Durham and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$38.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of DND stock opened at C$12.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$897.52 million and a P/E ratio of 38.15. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$11.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.49.

Dye & Durham Announces Dividend

Dye & Durham Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

(Get Rating)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.