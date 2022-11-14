Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

