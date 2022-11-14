Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

Rollins Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 380,166 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $13,917,877.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,591,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,016,138.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,165,658 shares of company stock worth $79,795,695. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins stock opened at $41.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

