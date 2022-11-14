Royal Bank of Canada Trims Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Target Price to $193.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $193.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.63.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $174.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.43. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

