Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 42,498 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $7,794,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Apple by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

