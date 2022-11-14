Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 3,277 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,790.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,497,340. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $100.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

