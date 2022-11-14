Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.
Sally Beauty stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.29. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $21.86.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
