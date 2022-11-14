Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $257,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $100.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,497,340 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

