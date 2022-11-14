Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Insider Sells A$57,600.00 in Stock

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Harmos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.88 ($1.87), for a total transaction of A$57,600.00 ($37,402.60).
Scentre Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38.
Scentre Group Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.