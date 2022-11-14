Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Insider Sells A$57,600.00 in Stock

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Harmos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.88 ($1.87), for a total transaction of A$57,600.00 ($37,402.60).

Scentre Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Get Scentre Group alerts:

Scentre Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.