Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,833.3% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FNDA opened at $49.50 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.