Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $129,076,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after buying an additional 1,086,724 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,719,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.92 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30.

