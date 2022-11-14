SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 581 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $87,169.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $38.06 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

