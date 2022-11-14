SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 55.8% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Down 2.4 %

HIFS stock opened at $260.80 on Monday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $242.99 and a 1-year high of $432.19. The firm has a market cap of $559.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.40 and its 200-day moving average is $287.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.23%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is presently 12.73%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

