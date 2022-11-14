SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $37.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

