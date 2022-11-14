Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 296.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.9% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 111,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 54,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.25 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

