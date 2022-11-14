Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,389 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCLO opened at $5.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

