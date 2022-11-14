Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $60.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $79.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

