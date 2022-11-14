SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,449 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,352,000 after acquiring an additional 542,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,384,000 after acquiring an additional 388,721 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 69.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,690,000 after buying an additional 1,995,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,587,000 after buying an additional 908,732 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $53.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

