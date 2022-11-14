Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of STWD opened at $21.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.49. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 73.56%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.