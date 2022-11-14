State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 481,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,314 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 771,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 452,511 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 104,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 436,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NYSE:AM opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

