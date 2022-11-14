State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,189,000 after buying an additional 5,494,317 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $78,617,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,343 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 3.7 %

AXTA opened at $26.74 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.