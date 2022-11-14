State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 107.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 24.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CLH stock opened at $115.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.02. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $124.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

