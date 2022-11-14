State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

