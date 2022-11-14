State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 385.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $41.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

