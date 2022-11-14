State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of GH stock opened at $53.54 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

Several research firms have weighed in on GH. Stephens cut their price target on Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

