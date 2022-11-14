State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.21 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 409,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.8% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CL King cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.