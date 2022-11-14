State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.34 Million Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NCR were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 177.8% in the first quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 38.3% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 206,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 33,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NCR Trading Up 3.8 %

NCR stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. NCR Co. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.67.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

NCR Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.