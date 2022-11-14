State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Novavax were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Novavax by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Novavax Trading Up 13.1 %

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $25.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $236.50.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.