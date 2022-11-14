State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

CACC opened at $521.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.37. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $397.58 and a 1-year high of $699.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

