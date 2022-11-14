State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.51 Million Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

