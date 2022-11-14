State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $38.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,490,903.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,344,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,411,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,490,903.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,344,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,411,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $3,157,243.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at $309,937,642.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 365,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,454. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

