State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,287 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

About Brighthouse Financial

Shares of BHF stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33.

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.