State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GXO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

